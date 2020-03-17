The Debate
Bhumi Pednekar's Gorgeous Minimal Make-up Looks That You Can Take Cues From; See Pics

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar is often admired by her fans for picking minimal makeup looks for her red carpet walks. Take a look at some of the actor's looks here.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most popular names in the Bollywood industry today. Known for her amazing fashion sense and make-up looks, the actor is often admired for it among fans. From heavy makeup looks to nude ones to minimal ones, the actor rocks it all. Take a look at some of her minimal make-up looks that she showcased at the red carpets. 

Bhumi Pednekar's minimal make-up looks to take inspiration from

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

For one of her award function looks, Bhumi Pednekar donned a ruffled pink coloured dress. With a mesh cover-up over the outfit, the actor chose to tie up her hair in a low ponytail. As for her make-up, Bhumi went all nude makeup and chose to throw on some pinkish eyeshadow to accentuate her eyes. 

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar's THESE Pictures Are All The Inspiration You Need For The Perfect Selfie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

For another one of award function looks, Pednekar fashioned a maroon coloured saree. With a sequined design, she draped it over a black sleeveless lacy blouse. She tied up her hair in a low-messy bun for this one. The actor completed her look with nude makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

For this look, Bhumi Pednekar wore a ruffled orange-red dress. The dress had an off-shoulder fit and a thigh-high slit on one side. She chose to go minimal with her hair-styling for this one and tied them up in a messy half-hairdo and flaunted her waves. With a nude shade on her lips, the actor went loud with her eye makeup for this one as well. 

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar's Supercool Outfits That Are Perfect For Summer Season; See Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

For one of her shoots, the Pati Patni aur Woh actor donned a purple dress. With a sleeveless high-neck fit, the outfit had a self-striped design. Choosing to leave her hair open for this one, Bhumi went all nude with her makeup. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

For one of her looks, the actor fashioned a pink coloured dress. With a deep neck fit and bishop sleeves, the outfit had a thigh-high slit on the side. Leaving her hair open and a little messy for this one, the actor sported a nude shade on her lips and some eyeliner. 

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar's Hard-hitting Dialogues From 'Bala' That Are Relevant In Today's Time

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar's Outfits To Take Inspiration From And Be Sangeet-ready

 

 

