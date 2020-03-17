Bhumi Pednekar's Gorgeous Minimal Make-up Looks That You Can Take Cues From; See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most popular names in the Bollywood industry today. Known for her amazing fashion sense and make-up looks, the actor is often admired for it among fans. From heavy makeup looks to nude ones to minimal ones, the actor rocks it all. Take a look at some of her minimal make-up looks that she showcased at the red carpets.

Bhumi Pednekar's minimal make-up looks to take inspiration from

For one of her award function looks, Bhumi Pednekar donned a ruffled pink coloured dress. With a mesh cover-up over the outfit, the actor chose to tie up her hair in a low ponytail. As for her make-up, Bhumi went all nude makeup and chose to throw on some pinkish eyeshadow to accentuate her eyes.

For another one of award function looks, Pednekar fashioned a maroon coloured saree. With a sequined design, she draped it over a black sleeveless lacy blouse. She tied up her hair in a low-messy bun for this one. The actor completed her look with nude makeup.

For this look, Bhumi Pednekar wore a ruffled orange-red dress. The dress had an off-shoulder fit and a thigh-high slit on one side. She chose to go minimal with her hair-styling for this one and tied them up in a messy half-hairdo and flaunted her waves. With a nude shade on her lips, the actor went loud with her eye makeup for this one as well.

For one of her shoots, the Pati Patni aur Woh actor donned a purple dress. With a sleeveless high-neck fit, the outfit had a self-striped design. Choosing to leave her hair open for this one, Bhumi went all nude with her makeup.

For one of her looks, the actor fashioned a pink coloured dress. With a deep neck fit and bishop sleeves, the outfit had a thigh-high slit on the side. Leaving her hair open and a little messy for this one, the actor sported a nude shade on her lips and some eyeliner.

