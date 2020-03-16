The Debate
Bhumi Pednekar's THESE Pictures Are All The Inspiration You Need For The Perfect Selfie

Television News

Bhumi Pednekar is very active on social media. Take a look at some of the best selfies of Bhumi Pednekar to take some cues on how to pose for a perfect selfie

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has proved her mettle as an actor in movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, etc. She is currently riding on the success of her back-to-back hit films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bala

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Sure Knows The Art Of Posing For The Camera & These Photos Are Proof

Bhumi Pednekar is also known to treat her fans with her regular posts on social media. She is often seen sharing her cute selfies on Instagram. Her fans love to see the Bala actor’s cute selfies. Here are some selfies of Bhumi Pednekar which show how to pose for the perfect selfie.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Has Some Of Her Most Adorable Childhood Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar Photos

Bhumi was seen wearing an ethnic outfit in this selfie. She posed for the selfie in yellow attire. She accessorised her look with drop earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar posted this picture on valentines day. She posed with ice cream and referred to it as her valentine. She was seen in a monochrome look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar and Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in this selfie. Bhumi was seen in a sequinned outfit as she smiled for the pic. Priyanka opted for a yellow outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar looked beautiful in an all-white look. She opted for a ruffled white outfit. She accessorised it with a multi-layered neckpiece.

Also Read | These Pictures Of Bhumi Pednekar Prove That She Slays In Plunging Necklines

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar was recently seen in Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie received mixed reviews at the box office. Bhumi Pednekar has shared the screen with Vicky Kaushal in the movie for the first time.

 

 

First Published:
