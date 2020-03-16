Bhumi Pednekar's THESE Pictures Are All The Inspiration You Need For The Perfect Selfie

Bhumi Pednekar has proved her mettle as an actor in movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, etc. She is currently riding on the success of her back-to-back hit films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bala.

Bhumi Pednekar is also known to treat her fans with her regular posts on social media. She is often seen sharing her cute selfies on Instagram. Her fans love to see the Bala actor’s cute selfies. Here are some selfies of Bhumi Pednekar which show how to pose for the perfect selfie.

Bhumi Pednekar Photos

Bhumi was seen wearing an ethnic outfit in this selfie. She posed for the selfie in yellow attire. She accessorised her look with drop earrings.

Bhumi Pednekar posted this picture on valentines day. She posed with ice cream and referred to it as her valentine. She was seen in a monochrome look

Bhumi Pednekar and Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in this selfie. Bhumi was seen in a sequinned outfit as she smiled for the pic. Priyanka opted for a yellow outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar looked beautiful in an all-white look. She opted for a ruffled white outfit. She accessorised it with a multi-layered neckpiece.

Bhumi Pednekar was recently seen in Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie received mixed reviews at the box office. Bhumi Pednekar has shared the screen with Vicky Kaushal in the movie for the first time.

