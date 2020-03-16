Bhumi Pednekar's Outfits To Take Inspiration From And Be Sangeet-ready

Apart from her acting prowess, Bhumi Pednekar also seems to be known for her impeccable fashion sense. Quite active on her Instagram account, she keeps posting pictures of herself dressed in gorgeous outfits. For all those who have a sangeet to attend, here are few outfits that would be perfect for the occasion:

Bhumi Pednekar's outfit seems perfect for those who do not like dressing up too much. While the outfit itself seems simple being in a pastel shade of blue, when paired with accessories, it will turn into a gorgeous sangeet-outfit. The outfit is a long printed dress with a printed jacket over it. Bhumi paired the outfit with a silver-oxidized choker and matching earrings. She kept her makeup relatively minimalistic, going for pink lips and light smokey-eyes. Her hair was styled in a pulled-back open hairdo.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Hard-hitting Dialogues From 'Bala' That Are Relevant In Today's Time

Most of Bhumi Pednekar's outfits consist of glittery and glamourous sarees. This one from her style file is a pastel green saree with a sleeveless blouse, both done in glittery motifs. Bhumi kept her makeup extremely minimalistic going for nude lips. She kept her hair open in wavy hairdo.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's THESE Pictures Are All The Inspiration You Need For The Perfect Selfie

For a bit of glitz and glam, one can go for this outfit of Bhumi Pedenkar. The actor has donned a black lehenga with a net dupatta. Bhumi amped her style quotient with big chandelier earrings. She kept her makeup minimalistic and left her hair open.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Supercool Outfits That Are Perfect For Summer Season; See Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming movies

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen on the silver screen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which also starred Vicky Kaushal. Her next Bollywood venture is Durgavati where she plays the lead role. The movie is directed by Ashok G and is bankrolled by T-Series. It is expected to release some time in 2020. Apart from this, Bhumi will also be seen in the multi-starrer period drama, Takht.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar, John Abraham & Vidya Balan Prioritize Work Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.