Bhumi Pednekar's Hard-hitting Dialogues From 'Bala' That Are Relevant In Today's Time

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the busiest female actors in Bollywood currently. Her stellar performances in movies have made her a bankable star within a short span. With three back to back successes in 2019 namely Patni Patni Aur Woh, Bala, and Saandh Ki Aankh, she has had a fruitful last year on the professional front. So much so that she also bagged the Filmfare best actor critics trophy for Saand Ki Aankh.

Talking about Bhumi Pednekar's movies in 2019, it was Bala, which grabbed a lot of attention due to its unusual story plot. Bala revolved around the social atrocities rendered on people based on skin colour and baldness. Bhumi Pednekar in Bala played the role of a fierce dark-skinned lawyer, who is righteous in her approach towards life and ethics. Elaborated below are some Bhumi Pednekar's strong dialogues from Bala.

Bhumi Pednekar's fierce dialogues from 'Bala'

Hum kale hain ya jaise hain, hum theek hain..humari Zindagi ka faisla sirf hum karenge..

When Ayushmann Khurrana tries to sell his fairness products to a group of dark-skinned women, Bhumi Pednekar's character Latika teaches him a lesson. She talks about the fact, that she's happy the way she is and does not require any fairness cream to prove her worth to the world.

Hum pyaar nahi hai tumhara..rebound hain..

In the climax scene, when Ayushmann realises his love for Bhumi Pednekar in Bala, he proposes her. That's when Bhumi Pednekar tells Bala, that according to her it is not love from Bala's end, and she's only his rebound post-separation from his wife.

Jab 8 saal ki bachchi ko ‘Kala’ bola jata hai, koi nahi samajh sakta usko kya feel hota hai..

This is another hard-hitting dialogue by the actor in Bala. She gave a stupendous performance in the scene, wherein she tells her friend the agony she went through as a child because of her dark complexion.

Itni zor se maarenge ki ek baar tippa kha ke seedhe Phoolbagh pahonchoge!

Bala and Latika share a great camaraderie in the movies and fans were in awe of their bitter-sweet banter in the film. When Bhumi Pednekar in Bala, gets furious on Ayshmann for his racist approach that's when she says these lines to him.

In 2020, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in films like Takht and Durgavati. Takht is a multi-starrer helmed by Karan Johar. On the other hand, Durgavati is a horror film, which also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead opposite Bhumi.

