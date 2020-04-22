Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Post-lockdown Life In An Interview; Read Details Here

Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a thoughtful poem on the occasion of Earth Day. A self-confessed climate-conscious individual, Bhumi Pednekar however, raised a concern that will primarily take place after the coronavirus lockdown. Bhumi Pednekar revealed in an interview with an esteemed publication that after the coronavirus lockdown, people will be 'going crazy' to go back to the same rut and making way for the lost days. Bhumi Pednekar also mentioned how there will be an attempt to stabilize the economy again.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Has Perfect Guide To Pass Time During Self-quarantine

Bhumi Pednekar expresses thoughts on post-lockdown life

Bhumi Pednekar added that how by doing this, people will take 'revenge' from the environment and will harm it to double the speed, pushing the planet to the brink again after the coronavirus lockdown. Bhumi Pednekar, however, hoped that the human race will not make this mistake again by taking nature for granted and instead will be prepared for such a massive pandemic from beforehand. Bhumi Pednekar also raised her concern over the daily wage workers losing their jobs and becoming extremely vulnerable amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Vs Priyanka Chopra: Who Sported The Deep Neck Gown Better

Bhumi Pednekar launched a new campaign called Climate Warrior

Bhumi Pednekar also added that it is not sure how things will shape up in the future once the coronavirus lockdown ends. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor expressed her gratitude that she will be amongst the few lucky ones who will get an opportunity to lead a 'normal' life post the coronavirus lockdown but she also said that many people would not get this opportunity which is very scary. The actor recently also launched a pan India campaign titled Climate Warrior to raise more awareness on issues like Global Warming and Environmental Conservation. On the work front, she will be seen in films like Takht and the Badhaai Ho sequel.

Also Read: When Bhumi Pednekar Shared That She Is Not Averse To Playing Small Roles In Good Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.