Bhumi Pednekar Hopes To Showcase Different Shades Of Being A Woman In 2020

Cinema has been one of the most influential media to spread messages since ages which helps the viewers to gain a lot from what they see. Thus what is portrayed on the big screen matters a lot and the filmmakers have to pay attention to some impactful factors of the film.

Similarly, Bhumi Pednekar recently spoke to a new publishing house and revealed that the way she portrays women in the film matters a lot to her.

The actor said that her aim is to play really distinctive, independent, confident and individualistic women in 2020. She thinks that taking up the roles of such a varied mix of women who she hopes that her characters stand out and make a statement for who they are, what they believe in and what they stand for.

Bhumi has always been the star who says what she feels and the Saandh Ki Aankh actor recently she opened about her views on working in the film industry. Read more about Bhumi Padnekar views on working in the film industry.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Has A Long List Of Awards And Accolades To Her Name, Read Details

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar To Make A Special Appearance In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar To Have A Special Appearance In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Bhumi Pednekar's views on the film industry

While talking about her film career, Bhumi said that she does not seek roles in particular, but gives huge importance to finding the good script.

She also speaks about her title of ‘queen of heartland India’ and talks about the process of creating such a space for her. She says that she has no intentions of sharing and is completely clear about it.

The actor says that a lot of directors offered films that were to be shot at exotic locations, where there was scope for glamour, but she rejected them because of no qualitative role to play in those films. She says that her film selection is based completely on the script and ends by saying, “If I have to be at exotic locations and look glamorous, I can go on vacations there with my own money.”

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Joins The Rs 300 Crore Club In Just One Year With Her 2019 Movies

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar In 2019: From Movies To Relationships, Everything You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.