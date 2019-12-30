Bhumi Pednekar Joins The Rs 300 Crore Club In Just One Year With Her 2019 Movies

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the few actors who has entertained everyone throughout the year as the actor starred in multiple movies in 2019. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor is on a roll with a couple of movies in her kitty which makes it pretty obvious that Bhumi is all set to entertain her fans throughout the next year too.

It has been a phenomenal year for Bhumi, as she had four releases Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, and Pati, Patni Aur Woh, out of which three have become hits. Sonchiriya was hugely acclaimed and some viewers felt that Bhumi deserved the best actor award for her brilliant portrayal as a woman living in 1970s Chambal.

Bhumi Penekar delivers almost 300 crore in 1 year

According to the reports, Bhumi, with four films, has delivered close to 300 crore at the box office with India Gross Box Office collection of 255 and Overseas Gross Box Office collection 28 crore. Bhumi's movies like Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh are still running in cinemas globally.

Bhumi's spokesperson confirmed that she has been extremely happy as it has been a fantastic year for her creatively. All her films have presented her with new challenges and that has made her push herself and she have truly relished the opportunities.

Bhumi also credited the audiences and their love that always keeps her motivated to push herself further. She is thankful to her audiences for loving her performances.

Furthermore, Bhumi added that as an artist, she has always chosen to experiment and when such experimentations do well, it gives her a lot of confidence. She added that it tells her that she is on the right path and gives her the validation that it is okay to push boundaries while making film choices.

Bhumi also added that she is very grateful to all her filmmakers for making her a part of their vision. She said that it had been an honour to bring all the characters to life and it has taken a lot out of her because she is an emotional actor. She shared that she usually looks for the best scripts and when she finds them she gives her 200 per cent. So, her attachment here is deeper and that makes her push herself harder.

On the professional front, Bhumi is very excited with some of the iconic filmmakers for her upcoming projects. Bhumi has been roped in by some of the popular filmmakers of our country who want her to be in their ambitious projects because of her phenomenal acting skills. Bhumi’s next films include Takht, Alankrita Srivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, Akshay Kumar’s presentation Durgavati, to name a few.

