Bhumi Pednekar Impressed Rani Mukerji? Here's Other Facts About The 'Bala' Actor's Career

Considered as one of the finest actors to have graced Bollywood in recent times, Bhumi Pednekar is just five years old in the film industry. Yet, she already enjoys a massive fan following in the country. Since her debut film in 2015, Bhumi Pednekar has come a long way in her career and has left the audience tongue-tied with her nuanced portrayal of characters onscreen. Here are a few facts about the actor’s professional journey you probably had no idea about.

Trivia about Bhumi Pednekar

Apparently Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji was also impressed with Bhumi's acting chops in her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. According to reports, Rani Mukerji had seen a few parts of the film and was impressed with Bhumi's on-screen presence and confidence. The report further stated that Rani wanted to personally meet Bhumi to congratulate her for the manner in which she had handled the controversial role.

According to reports, Bhumi Pednekar used to double up as an actor for auditions, as she worked as an assistant to Shanoo Sharma.

Post the success of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, YRF studios signed a three-film deal with Bhumi. After Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actor was seen in YRF bankrolled films like Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Bhumi revealed in an interview with an entertainment publication that she had always wanted to be an actor.

Reports speculate that Bhumi was mentored by Seema Pahwa who plays Bhumi's mother in the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Reportedly, Bhumi Pednekar's role in Lust Stories was first offered to Kiara Advani. However, the actor rejected it, as the role in the film was limited.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha's final worldwide gross was ₹71.85 crore.

