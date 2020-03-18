Bhumi Pednekar Shares A Warm Camaraderie With THESE People From Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. Having done films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actor has successfully created a place in the Indian film industry. Here is a list of Bhumi Pednekar’s friends from the industry-

Bhumi Pednekar’s friends from the Bollywood industry

Ayushmann Khuranna

Ayushmann Khurrana counts as one of the first friends of Bhumi Pednekar since she became an actor. The two have shared screen space in Bhumi Pednekar’s debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan (2017). Their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience. The two actors even appeared together in Vogue BFFs, that is a talk show hosted by Neha Dhupia.

Karan Johar

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar seem to be friends who share a very comfortable bond. Karan Johar recently cast Bhumi as the female lead in his latest release, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part One (2020), alongside Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi Pednekar has even appeared in Karan Johar’s very famous talk-show, Koffee with Karan.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar played the lead characters in Tushar Hiranandani’s award-winning film, Saand ki Aankh (2019). Since then, there has always been a sisterly love brewing between the two.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar share a very unique friendship. The two worked together for Muddasar Aziz’s commercial success, Pati Patni Aur Woh (2020), along with Kartik Aaryan. The film was a remake of an old Hindi film with the same title.

