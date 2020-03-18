The Debate
Bhumi Pednekar Shares A Warm Camaraderie With THESE People From Bollywood

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors in the Indian film today. Here is a list of all of the B-Town celebs she shares good rapport with

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. Having done films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actor has successfully created a place in the Indian film industry. Here is a list of Bhumi Pednekar’s friends from the industry-

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Is An Effortless Stunner In These Monochrome Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar’s friends from the Bollywood industry

Ayushmann Khuranna

Ayushmann Khurrana counts as one of the first friends of Bhumi Pednekar since she became an actor. The two have shared screen space in Bhumi Pednekar’s debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan (2017). Their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience. The two actors even appeared together in Vogue BFFs, that is a talk show hosted by Neha Dhupia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Classy Yet Quirky Footwear Is Literally Every Girl's Envy; See Here

Karan Johar

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar seem to be friends who share a very comfortable bond. Karan Johar recently cast Bhumi as the female lead in his latest release, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part One (2020), alongside Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi Pednekar has even appeared in Karan Johar’s very famous talk-show, Koffee with Karan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's THESE Pictures Are All The Inspiration You Need For The Perfect Selfie

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar played the lead  characters in Tushar Hiranandani’s award-winning film, Saand ki Aankh (2019). Since then, there has always been a sisterly love brewing between the two.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar once Called Akshay Kumar 'the Most Fun-loving Guy' | Excerpts Inside

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar share a very unique friendship. The two worked together for Muddasar Aziz’s commercial success, Pati Patni Aur Woh (2020), along with Kartik Aaryan. The film was a remake of an old Hindi film with the same title.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
