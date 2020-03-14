Bhumi Pednekar, John Abraham & Vidya Balan Prioritize Work Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

The spread of Coronavirus has taken a massive hit on several industries, including Bollywood. The release of many big-budget films has been postponed because of the Coronavirus outbreak. On the other hand, even the shooting of many other films has been stalled. Amidst this, there are some filmmakers and actors who have shown that their spirit is not getting affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. These actors have decided to continue shooting for their respective films by taking adequate precautions.

Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan and John Abraham continue shooting

Bhumi Pednekar is shooting for her upcoming film Durgavati, Vidya Balan for Sherni and John Abraham is shooting for Mumbai Saga. According to reports, the filming of Vidya Balan's and Bhumi Pednekar's film is going on as per schedule in Madhya Pradesh. Vikram Malhotra who is the producer of both the films, said during a media interview that the health and safety of the crew are extremely important. He added that the team has set detailed precautionary protocols on the sets of their films including Durgavati and Sherni that are being filmed in Madhya Pradesh.

The film Sherni features Vidya Balan in the lead role. Sherni is being directed by Amit Masurkar who is known for his film Newton that released in 2017. The film Durgavati starring Bhumi Pednekar is the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie. Reportedly, both films sets have arranged for masks, hand sanitizers, gloves, hand washes, immunity-boosting food products. It is also reported that the teams of both these films have arranged for all the necessary support on the sets which include doctors and medical care.

The makers of John Abraham's Mumbai Saga have also decided to go ahead with the shoot of their film. Reportedly, the film is in its final stage and all the necessary precautions have been taken in order to ensure everyone's safety. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta in an interview with a media publication said that he has asked the team to not shake hands and to get themselves tested if they have cold or fever. He also added that they have a doctor on location who checks everyone for COVID-19 symptoms as and when the team arrives.

