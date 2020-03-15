The Debate
Bhumi Pednekar's Supercool Outfits That Are Perfect For Summer Season; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her acting skills as well as her fashion choices. Here are some of her best looks that are perfect for the summer season

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her versatile acting skills and stellar performances in every movie. Apart from her acting prowess, the actor is also known for her sense of fashion. She keeps posting pictures of her glamorous looks on her social media handles. She makes sure to give her fans fashion goals with every look. Let’s take a look at some of the stylish actor’s best outfits that are perfect for the summer season.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Love For Red Outfits Is Evident In These Pictures

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Inspirational Dialogues From Her Films That Will Make Your Day

When Bhumi Pednekar gave fashion goals

In this look, Bhumi is seen wearing a pinstriped yellow dress that is perfect for summer. Bhumi opted for a similar jacket that she wore over the dress. The midi dress had a pleated pattern to it and she completed her look with nude open-toed sandals. Bhumi captioned the picture as “Summer is here”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Welcomes Arshad Warsi As He Joins The Cast Of G. Ashok's 'Durgavati'

Bhumi Pednekar looked chic in this green and blue look. She wore a light green crop top and a cool light green jacket over it. Bhumi paired it with a blue denim mini skirt which she wore with a denim belt. Bhumi accessorised the cool outfit with a multichain necklace. She wore a cream coloured open toe sandals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi posed by the pool in this stunning look. She was pictured wearing a white crop top that flaunted her midriff. She paired it with what looked like a printed sarong.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read | Arshad Warsi 'excited' And 'thrilled' To Join Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati'

There isn’t a better time to wear a bikini than summer. Bhumi Pednekar looked ravishing in this emerald green bikini. Bhumi looked happy as ever as she stood against the waves smiling for the cameras. She accessorised her look with beautiful drop earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Picture credit: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

 

 

First Published:
