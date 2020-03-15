Bhumi Pednekar's Supercool Outfits That Are Perfect For Summer Season; See Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her versatile acting skills and stellar performances in every movie. Apart from her acting prowess, the actor is also known for her sense of fashion. She keeps posting pictures of her glamorous looks on her social media handles. She makes sure to give her fans fashion goals with every look. Let’s take a look at some of the stylish actor’s best outfits that are perfect for the summer season.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Love For Red Outfits Is Evident In These Pictures

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Inspirational Dialogues From Her Films That Will Make Your Day

When Bhumi Pednekar gave fashion goals

In this look, Bhumi is seen wearing a pinstriped yellow dress that is perfect for summer. Bhumi opted for a similar jacket that she wore over the dress. The midi dress had a pleated pattern to it and she completed her look with nude open-toed sandals. Bhumi captioned the picture as “Summer is here”.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Welcomes Arshad Warsi As He Joins The Cast Of G. Ashok's 'Durgavati'

Bhumi Pednekar looked chic in this green and blue look. She wore a light green crop top and a cool light green jacket over it. Bhumi paired it with a blue denim mini skirt which she wore with a denim belt. Bhumi accessorised the cool outfit with a multichain necklace. She wore a cream coloured open toe sandals.

Bhumi posed by the pool in this stunning look. She was pictured wearing a white crop top that flaunted her midriff. She paired it with what looked like a printed sarong.

Also Read | Arshad Warsi 'excited' And 'thrilled' To Join Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati'

There isn’t a better time to wear a bikini than summer. Bhumi Pednekar looked ravishing in this emerald green bikini. Bhumi looked happy as ever as she stood against the waves smiling for the cameras. She accessorised her look with beautiful drop earrings.

Picture credit: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.