Bhumi Pednekar's 'Durgavati': What To Expect From Her Next With Akshay Kumar?

Ever since Bhumi Pednekar made her debut in Bollywood with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actor managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her performances and is often considered as one of the most promising actors from the current generation. Bhumi Pednekar, who last graced the big screen with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship-Part One, has a slew of interesting releases lined up in the coming year. The actor is currently gearing up for her next, Durgavati, which is backed by Akshay Kumar. Here are some details about the film:

Durgavati details

Durgavati is an upcoming Indian horror thriller entertainer, which is directed by G. Ashok. The film is a remake of the director’s 2018 Telugu blockbuster flick, Bhaagamathie. As per reports, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the character of an IAS officer, which was also played by Anushka Shetty in the original version. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment. Announced in November 2019, the makers have also roped in actor Mahie Gill to play a vital part in the film. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Twinkle Khanna’s cousin, Karan Kapadia.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi will be next seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the historical flick, Takht. Directed and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Takht is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. As per reports, Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing Aurangzeb in the film, while Ranveer Singh plays Dara, Aurangzeb's elder brother. Reportedly, Takht follows the story about the enmity between brothers caused by the succession of the throne.

