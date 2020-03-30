Bhumi Pednekar Receives An ‘I Love You’ From A Bollywood Celeb On Her Latest Post

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in a full-fledged role in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her role as Vedika Tripathi was lauded by the audience. She recently took to social media to share a few stills of herself from the movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Read about a celeb's response to her post:

ALSO READ | What Bhumi Pednekar's Wore While Promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh

Aparshakti Khurana says “I love you” to Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to social media to share a few stills from her movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh. She did so because the film was having its first-ever television broadcast yesterday. The post had Bhumi Pednekar’s character in different scenes showcasing varied moods throughout the film. She even captioned the picture as, “The many moods of #VedikaTripathi”.

Check out Bhumi Pednekar’s post here:

ALSO READ | Aparshakti Khurana's Style File Will Give You Major Fashion Goals

When Bhumi Pednekar uploaded this post, many fans were quick to comment on how they loved her character from Pati Patni Aur Woh. However, there was one comment that took away all the attention. Her co-star from the same film, Aparshakti Khurana, commented below the post how he loved Bhumi Pednekar in the film.

Aparshakti Khurana also added, “Bhumiiiiiii I love you❤️❤️just saw the film for a bit, couldn’t take my eyes off you”. Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Pati’ from the film aka Kartik Aaryan also commented, “Vedika Ji” below the post. Aparshakti Khurana played the role of Kartik Aaryan’s best friend in the movie. He referred to Bhumi Pednekar as ‘bhabhi’ throughout the film. The brother-sister chemistry that the two shared on-screen was adorable.

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana's BTS Pictures Prove Why They Are Best On-screen Jodi

Here is Aparshakti Khurana’s comment:

(Image Courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is currently filming for her upcoming flick, Durgavati. It is a remake of G Ashok’s 2018 Telugu horror flick, Bhaagamathie. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame. The film also stars Konkona Sen Sharma alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

ALSO READ | Aparshakti Khurana's Dapper Looks Will Give You Style Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.