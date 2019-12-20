Bhumi Pednekar Has Played The Perfect Village Belle In Many Movies

Bhumi Pednekar entered the Bollywood industry with Dum Laga Ke Haisha and left her mark. Owing to her acting skills and ability to get into the character’s skin, Bhumi started getting movie offers. In a span of three years, the actor has done ten films with four releases in the year 2019 itself. The actor, who is regarded as a self-made actor, recently starred in two super hit movies, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her characters have always had a different story to tell despite most of them being a portrayal of her as a village belle. Here is a look at all of her roles as a village girl.

Read | Sonchiriya To Saand Ki Aankh: Bhumi Pednekar's Versatile Roles

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Released in 2017, this movie starred Bhumi Pednekar alongside Akshay Kumar. She played the role of Jaya who is the wife of Keshav, played by Akshay Kumar. The movie revolves around Jaya who leaves her husband and swears to come back only when he installs a toilet in their house. Living in a backward society, Keshav faces a lot of difficulties from government officials as well as society. Despite his efforts, Keshav was seen failing at his task. Torn between family and wife, Keshav must establish the importance of a functional toilet in houses.

Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Sensational Dialogues That Has Left The Audience Awestruck

Sonchiriya

Released in 2019, the movie starred Bhumi with Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. She played the role of Indumati Tomar, a rape survivor who runs into a group of dacoits, headed by Sushant’s character. As she is hiding away from her family and must take a young rape victim to a hospital, she pleads with the dacoits for help.

Read | Bhumi Pednekar: The Sonchiriya Actor Reveals Her Fitness Mantra

Saand Ki Aankh

The movie released in 2019 and starred Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu. The movie is a biographical drama film. The two actors played the roles of sixty-year-old women, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. The two women were expert sharpshooters but could never reveal their talent because of the patriarchy. But years later, when they got the opportunity to show their talent, they start inspiring other women in India to break the stereotype that only men can shoot.

Read | Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Sonchiriya Getting Rebuffed By Major Film Awards

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.