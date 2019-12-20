Bhumi Pednekar's Sensational Dialogues That Has Left The Audience Awestruck

Bhumi Pednekar is breaking all the norms by choosing quirky and unique roles. Bhumi's impeccable acting takes the heart of the audience. Being so choosy while selecting roles, this female superstar has worked with many brilliant actors that not only enhance her acting skills but also bring out the best in her. Her fans find her dialogue delivery on point and the way she portrays her character distinctly. Here are some of the best dialogues delivered by Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar's best dialogues

Shubh Mangal Savdhaan

Shubh Mangal Savdhaan is amongst the most unique films of the decade. The movie had some of the greatest scenes and dialogues but fans loved Bhumi's dialogue on her first interaction with Ayushmann Khurrana. The dialogue said, "Delhi ke ladkon ke baare mein na zyada sochna nahi chahiye... Faltu mein expectations badh jaati hai." Girls from Delhi celebrated this dialogue widely and it stayed on the tip of the tongue of many. The dialogue means "One should not think a lot about the guys from Delhi... or else unnecessarily the expectations rise for nothing."

Saandh Ki Aankh

Saandh Ki Aankh is a biopic drama based on the life of the oldest sharpshooters of India. The movie is inspiring and gives out a strong message. It challenges the societal norms and the dialogue, "Sahi umar batane mein ke hai ... par asal mein aurat us umar ka sahi hisaab na lage sake hai joh usne apne liye jee ho" delivered by Bhumi confronts the viewers with an enlightening thought of "There is no shame in revealing the real age ... but the reality is that a woman is unable to accurately calculate the years that she has lived for herself." It is considered to be Pednekar's one of the best dialogues of all time.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy film starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey. The movie was based on an extramarital affair triangle love story. It had many comic and serious dialogues which took the heart of many viewers. Out of all the dialogues, Bhumi Pednekar's serious dialogues which said, "Jahan chah wahan raah hoti hai ... aur jahan pyar wahan parwah hoti hai." It means that "Where there's a will, there's a way... and where there's love, there's concern"

