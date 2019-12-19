Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Sonchiriya Getting Rebuffed By Major Film Awards

Bhumi Pednekar, who made her entry in Bollywood with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has had a fabulous 2019. While she had three major movie releases this year including Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sonchiriya was the project that received the most critical acclaim. Sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the third time, Bala rocked at the box office and her latest film, Pati Patni Aur Woh is still running in theatres. Every year Indian cinema hosts award functions to acknowledge some great movies, actors, directors and other team members that made the film possible. However, it has been reported that Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sonchiriya has been snubbed by many award shows.

Read | Bhumi Pednekar In 2019: From Movies To Relationships, Everything You Need To Know

Read |Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 50 Days Of Saand Ki Aankh With An Emotional Post, See Pic

"Disappointed that Sonchiriya did not get its due" - Bhumi Pednekar

A leading entertainment daily asked Bhumi’s opinion on her movie getting dropped from getting nominations by major award functions. The actor who is celebrating the success of her two major films said that she is sad upon the news about Sonchiriya. She further added that though she is disappointed that the movie did not get its due or nominations for any award, she is happy with the respect it got from the audience and critics. Bhumi Pednekar said that the story of the movie is very close to her heart, in fact at the top of her list amongst all her other movies.

Read | Bhumi Pednekar Gives Us 'warm And Earthy' Vibes As She Channels Her Inner 'Latika'

About the movie

The movie Sonchiriya has been directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Set in the Chambal valley, the story is based on dacoits and Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of a rape survivor. She was seen as fierce and poignant and her chemistry with the lead actor, Sushant Singh, was appreciated. Director Abhishek has many good films attached to his name, including Udta Punjab and Ishqiya. Bhumi Pednekar, in an interview, credited Abhishek for bringing out the emotions in her for the character she was playing and said that she will always remain thankful to him for that.

Read | Varun Dhawan,Kiara Advani,Bhumi Pednekar To Lead Shashank Khaitan's Next Titled 'Mr.Lele'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.