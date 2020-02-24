Bhumi Pednekar's Next Flick To Be Produced By Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

With back to back hits, Bhumi Pednekar seems to be on a roll for the past two years. While she was seen in Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh and more in the year 2019, she will also be a part of multiple projects this year. She is currently ruling the theatres with her appearances in Bhoot Part 1 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. According to reports, the actor has bagged a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next.

Bhumi Pednekar has been signed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

Produced by Bhansali, the film will feature a debutant director. Although other details regarding the projects are being kept under wraps, a source has revealed that Bhumi Pednekar has been signed for this yet-untitled project which will be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The source further added that the makers are yet to finalise the cast for the film.

Welcome on board @ArshadWarsi sir, I have adored you for years and am so excited to finally get a chance to work with you :) Thank you for becoming a part of this special film 🙏🏻 #Durgavati https://t.co/JdzqJjKbD4 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 19, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar is also working on a range of other projects in the pipeline for the year 2020. She is currently filming for Durgavati which also stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She will also be a part of Dharma Productions' upcoming project, Takht. She will be seen essaying the character of Nadira Banu Begum.

The actor will reportedly be a part of Varun Dhawan's next, Mr. Lele. The film will revolve around the story of a Marathi NRI named Mr.Lele. He ends up taking ecstasy at a nightclub and lands in jail within 48 hours.

