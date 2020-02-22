The Debate
Bhumi Pednekar's Love For Jackets And Coats Is Evident In These Pictures; Check Them Out

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar has a unique way of styling outfits and her pictures are proof. Here are some of her pictures in coats and jackets fans can take inspiration from

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her versatility in acting and stellar performances in every movie she has been a part of. Her Instagram is the perfect place to look when it comes to picking a coat or jacket to team up with outfits. She is known to set fashion trends with everything she wears. From co-ord sets to formal outfits, take a look at the best of Bhumi Pednekar-inspired coat and jacket outfits. 

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Elegant White Outfits Will Help You Style Right

Floral Jackets 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Photos Prove That The Actor Slays In Red Outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Here, Bhumi Pednekar is seen flaunting two floral printed jackets. In the first post, she posed wearing a red floral printed dress, paired with a blue and red floral printed jacket.  Followed by the second picture, where the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor donned a denim jacket with floral printed sleeves.

Formal Coats

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Stunning Outfits That Are Perfect For A Date Night

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

In the first post, the Lust Stories actor rocked the khaki coat dress, with messily tied hair and subtle nude makeup. In the second picture, Bhumi Pednekar sported a grey jacket. The oversized long coat was paired with a white-khaki off-shoulder formal jumpsuit.   

Velvet Co-ords

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

In this playful look of Bhumi Pednekar, she stunned in a pink velvet co-ords. The coat and pants co-ordinated and were paired with an orange tank top. Even though she went with the no-accessory look for this outfit, her rosy pink heels and glossy lips just looked perfect. 

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Photos Prove She Slays Floral Outfits Like A Pro

Image Credits - Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
