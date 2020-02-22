Bhumi Pednekar's Love For Jackets And Coats Is Evident In These Pictures; Check Them Out

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her versatility in acting and stellar performances in every movie she has been a part of. Her Instagram is the perfect place to look when it comes to picking a coat or jacket to team up with outfits. She is known to set fashion trends with everything she wears. From co-ord sets to formal outfits, take a look at the best of Bhumi Pednekar-inspired coat and jacket outfits.

Floral Jackets

Here, Bhumi Pednekar is seen flaunting two floral printed jackets. In the first post, she posed wearing a red floral printed dress, paired with a blue and red floral printed jacket. Followed by the second picture, where the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor donned a denim jacket with floral printed sleeves.

Formal Coats

In the first post, the Lust Stories actor rocked the khaki coat dress, with messily tied hair and subtle nude makeup. In the second picture, Bhumi Pednekar sported a grey jacket. The oversized long coat was paired with a white-khaki off-shoulder formal jumpsuit.

Velvet Co-ords

In this playful look of Bhumi Pednekar, she stunned in a pink velvet co-ords. The coat and pants co-ordinated and were paired with an orange tank top. Even though she went with the no-accessory look for this outfit, her rosy pink heels and glossy lips just looked perfect.

