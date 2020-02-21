Bhumi Pednekar Gives Her Blessings To Ayushmann's Love In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Bhumi Pednekar, who played the role of Sugandha in the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, took to her social media account and shared a heartfelt note on the release on Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She played the role of Ayushmann Khurrana's character's wife in the prequel film that dealt with a story of a man suffering from erectile dysfunction. The actor dedicated the post to Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's characters in the new film that deals with homosexuality.

Dearest Kartik and Aman,

Your love is eternal and it’s going to leave an everlasting impression on the world. I can’t wait to celebrate your union today ♥️@ayushmannk @Farjigulzar So proud 🙏🏻 All the best @hiteshkewalya ... Aapki suggu ka aashirwad hai 😊 pic.twitter.com/SK5nz1PtJL — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 21, 2020

And @aanandlrai @cypplOfficial as always we are ready for the zyada celebration sir :) Team #ShubhMangalZyadaSavdhaan @Neenagupta001 @raogajraj @maanvigagroo @manurishichadha congratulations and aapke sundar parivaar se milne ke liye hum taiyaar hai ♥️ — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 21, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar gave their blessings to the unique love story that is shown in the film by calling their love 'eternal'. As per reports, Bhumi has also played a cameo in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi was last seen in the Mudassar Aziz directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The actor was also seen in Dharma Productions' upcoming horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship along with Uri actor Vicky Kaushal.

The actor has recently started filming for her next film Durgavati, the horror-thriller film in which she will be playing the titular role of an IAS officer. She will also feature in Karan Johar's period drama film Takht along with an ensemble cast which also includes actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh among others.

