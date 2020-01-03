Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Best Directed And Most Successful Films

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Bollywood. Bhansali has received many awards during his career, which include five National Film Awards, eleven Filmfare Awards, and a BAFTA nomination. Today, we look at some of Bhansali's best directorial ventures:

Padmaavat (2018)

Padmaavat is a historical period drama that tells the story of queen Padmavati and her epic battle with Alauddin Khilji. The film had become a talk of the town ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali had first announced the venture. Padmaavat, which starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, has been one of the highly anticipated movies of 2018 and was the third collaboration between the director and the married duo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Bajirao Mastani is indeed a crowning jewel in the director’s crown. With the opulent sets used for the film, the choice of grandiose costumes, elaborately choreographed war sequences, spellbinding cinematography, an appealing story filled with stellar performances, Bajirao Mastani turned out to be a blockbuster and was one of the highest-grossers of 2015. It had a collection of nine Filmfare statuettes.

Devdas (2002)

Devdas is a romantic-drama film set in the early 1900s that has been adapted from a novel of the same name. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was highly appreciated for his work and the film’s highlight was undoubtedly the emotionally moving performances that were seen by the leading duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Devdas was a big success and was able to bag 10 Filmfare awards. It has also tied second among the films that have won the most Filmfare awards.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was the second directorial project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has successfully displayed his cinematic prowess by delivering massive commercial successes since then. The film’s plot was centred around a woman (played by Aishwarya Rai) who is torn between infatuation and real love. The movie also stars Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which had bagged around nine Filmfare trophies at the time, is considered as one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s best works in Bollywood.

