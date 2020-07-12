Bhumi Pednekar Vs Deepika Padukone: Who Aced Small-town Girl Character?

Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Deepika Padukone have worked in numerous hit projects. From playing a glamorous character to portraying real-life characters, Bhumi Pednekar and Deepika Padukone have always managed to bag praises from the critics. Among all other roles, Bhumi and Deepika have essayed the character of a small-town girl as well. Read on to know, which actor, Bhumi Pednekar or Deepika Padukone suited better in the small-town girl character.

The better portrayal of small-town girl: Bhumi vs Deepika

Bhumi Pednekar

In her debut film itself, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar played the character of a girl coming from the middle-class family in Haridwar. Her portrayal of Sandhya managed to leave the audience in awe of her. Dum Laga Ke Haisha not only received a positive response from the critics but was also labelled as a commercially successful film. Later, she was seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which was set in the village near to an Uttar Pradesh city, Gorakhpur. Reportedly, the Shree Nayan Singh directorial turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar as it entered the 300 cr club.

After that, Bhumi was seen playing the character from a small-town background in numerous films, such as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh and Bala, which were set in the small villages and towns of India. All the films were BO hits. Bhumi often received a positive response from the critics for her performance.

Deepika Padukone

In the Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Aarakshan, Deepika Padukone was seen playing a small-town girl, as the film was set in Bihar. The film opened with a mixed response. Though the thought-provoking storyline of the film impressed the critics, it is reported that it did an average business at the BO. Many critics praised the performance of Amitabh Bachchan, but it seems like Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's performances were not convincing enough. After Aarakshan, Deepika Padukone was not seen in any film, which was set in the village and small-town of India.

