Bhumi Pednekar's On-screen Chemistry With THESE Actors Has Been Loved By Audience

Bhumi Pednekar is a talented Bollywood actor who has done some noteworthy films. She has worked in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, etc where she impressed the audiences with her acting abilities as well as her script choices. The 30-year-old actor has always selected challenging roles and had good chemistry with all the male co-stars she has worked with.

Bhumi Pednekar's chemistry on screen is best with THESE actors

Ayushmann Khurrana

Bhumi Pednekar has worked with Ayushmann Khurrana in several films. The duo has starred in 3 films together namely, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bala & Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. The audiences seem to love their on-screen chemistry and both of them look mighty comfortable together and why not, they have worked together in three movies till now. Bhumi has a pivotal role in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan too and fans cannot wait to see them back on screen together. This will be their fourth project together.

Akshay Kumar

Bhumi Pednekar worked with Akshay Kumar in the 2017 film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film revolved around an important topic with a social message and garnered immense popularity and praise. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's chemistry in the movie was lauded by audiences and critics both.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar worked in the 2019 film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film was directed by Mudassar Aziz and also starred Ananya Panday in the lead role. Kartik and Bhumi played a married couple in the movie who have to deal with the former's infidelity. The movie did well but fans loved the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar much more.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in playing a short but pivotal role in Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which will come out on February 21st, 2020. She will also star in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal and Takht that is slated to release some time next year. The actor is also shooting for her upcoming film Durgavati directed by G. Ashok and produced by Akshay Kumar.

