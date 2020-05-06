Bhumi Pednekar Or Janhvi Kapoor | Who Styled Pink Pant-suit Outfit Like A Pro?

Bollywood actors have always managed to grab the attention of the audience and fans with their impeccable on-screen performance. Apart from that, many times they turned many heads as their style statements left fans awestruck. But sometimes these divas wear identical outfits and unintentionally twin with each other. Coming-age actors Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, in the past, opted for a similar pink suit. Check out.

Pant-Suit look: Bhumi Pednekar or Janhvi Kapoor

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is one of those actors who never shied away when it came to experimenting, be it films or her style file. Her fans often called her bold and beautiful. Following her own thumb rule, the Saand Ki Aankh actor picked a hot pink velvet pantsuit.

Adding a pinch of more colour to her overall outfit, she paired an orange colour Adidas tee. Her sleek wavey hair and subtle makeup complimented her outfit. She also matched a pair of pink silhouettes. While sharing the picture of her hot pink pantsuit, Bhumi wrote a caption that read, 'Anything but rosy!!!'. Check out her look below:

Janhvi Kapoor

Though star kid Janhvi Kapoor is just two-films-old, she has a massive fan following on the internet. Her style file and gym looks often leave the fashion police in awe of her. Flaunting her toned body, the Dhadak actor chose to wear a pair of pink pantsuit for an award function night. She looked ravishing as she opted for a tinted makeup look with bold pink coloured lips. Her scorching blazer, which came with a plunging neckline, became the highlight of her overall outfit. Take a look below:

Talking about the professional front of the duo, Bhumi was last seen in Karan Johar's horror flick Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. She has numerous projects in her kitty, including Durgawati and Takht. Apart from these, the Bala actor will also join hand with Rajkummar Rao for the sequel of 2018's sleeping hit Badhaai Ho. On the other side, Janhvi recently bagged praises for her film Ghost Stories, which is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. She will play the lead in numerous upcoming films such as Gunjan Saxena, Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana among many others.

