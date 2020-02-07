Bhumi Pednekar To Janhvi Kapoor: Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Bollywood celebrities are always worried about their dressing style and sense when they step out. From the airport to the gym to festival parties and birthday bashes, everything the celebs wear is well researched. They often become the trendsetters with their amazing wardrobe collection. The actors put their best foot forward when it comes to looks and outfits. From Bhumi Pednekar, Janhavi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, here are the best-dressed celebs this week.

ALSO READ | 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' Premiere Sets YouTube Originals' Viewing Record

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Knows Exactly How To Ace Short Dresses And You Can Take Cues From Her Too

Best dressed celebrities of the week

Bhumi Pednekar

The actor is busy promoting her upcoming horror thriller Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship along with Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi Pednekar is seen experimenting with her looks a lot. Here the actor can be seen wearing a mustard coloured jumpsuit and she paired it with a denim jacket. She completed her look by opting for black mini sunglasses and mustard coloured heels.

Janhavi Kapoor

Janhavi Kapoor stuns her fans with her gorgeous sartorial choices and is often seen experimenting with her looks. The actor opted for red leggings and an over-sized silver jacket. She completed her look with an adorable pink beanie cap.

Ananya Panday

The new entrant of Bollywood is already making heads turn for her amazing fashion choices. Here, Ananya is sporting a black thigh-high slit dress. She paired black toe-pointed heels with the dress and went for a nude makeup look. The actor completed the look with a side-parted hairdo.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is seen experimenting with her looks very often. She opted for a cute black dress with golden prints. The dress has a black belt tied to the waist. She completed the look with minimal makeup and mid-parted straight hair. The diva opted for a dainty necklace.

Deepika Padukone

The diva manages to amaze her fans with each look. Deepika recently opted for a white and blue striped dress, and long checked coat that added an edge to the overall look. The winter socks that she opted for made a statement this week. She opted for a straight hair-do and kept her hair simple.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Her Best In Red Outfits; See Pictures

ALSO READ | Fergie, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner & More Celeb-inspired Outfits For Valentine's Day

Image Courtesy: Instagram - ananyapanday / janhvikapoor / bhumipednekar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.