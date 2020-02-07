Union Budget
Bhumi Pednekar To Janhvi Kapoor: Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Bollywood News

Bollywood never fails to impress the fans with new looks. From Bhumi Pednekar, Janhavi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, here are the best-dressed celebs of the week.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
bhumi pednekar

Bollywood celebrities are always worried about their dressing style and sense when they step out. From the airport to the gym to festival parties and birthday bashes, everything the celebs wear is well researched. They often become the trendsetters with their amazing wardrobe collection. The actors put their best foot forward when it comes to looks and outfits. From Bhumi Pednekar, Janhavi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, here are the best-dressed celebs this week.

Best dressed celebrities of the week

Bhumi Pednekar

The actor is busy promoting her upcoming horror thriller Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship along with Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi Pednekar is seen experimenting with her looks a lot. Here the actor can be seen wearing a mustard coloured jumpsuit and she paired it with a denim jacket. She completed her look by opting for black mini sunglasses and mustard coloured heels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Janhavi Kapoor

Janhavi Kapoor stuns her fans with her gorgeous sartorial choices and is often seen experimenting with her looks. The actor opted for red leggings and an over-sized silver jacket. She completed her look with an adorable pink beanie cap. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Ananya Panday

The new entrant of Bollywood is already making heads turn for her amazing fashion choices. Here, Ananya is sporting a black thigh-high slit dress. She paired black toe-pointed heels with the dress and went for a nude makeup look. The actor completed the look with a side-parted hairdo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is seen experimenting with her looks very often. She opted for a cute black dress with golden prints. The dress has a black belt tied to the waist. She completed the look with minimal makeup and mid-parted straight hair. The diva opted for a dainty necklace.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Deepika Padukone

The diva manages to amaze her fans with each look. Deepika recently opted for a white and blue striped dress, and long checked coat that added an edge to the overall look. The winter socks that she opted for made a statement this week. She opted for a straight hair-do and kept her hair simple. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image Courtesy: Instagram - ananyapanday / janhvikapoor / bhumipednekar

 

 

