Bhumi Pednekar To Alia Bhatt, Celebs Who Aced Messy Ponytail Look Gracefully

The new-age fashionistas of Bollywood leave no stone unturned in experimenting with new hairstyles and looks. The divas of the industry like Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani amongst others have set the new trend of sporting messy ponytails, complementing their overall appearances. Here's a sneak peek into the actor's pictures where they are seen pulling off messy ponytails like a boss!

Celebrities who aced the messy ponytail look

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar sports a messy ponytail quite a many times. The actor pulled off a bright green ruffle sleeve stop, on a similar shaded skirt for one of her events. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor kept it sassy with a messy ponytail and minimal makeup. With matching green heels, Bhumi Pednekar looked gorgeous.

Also Read | Ponytail Hairstyle: 5 Ways To Level Up Your Ponytail Game

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt sported a black formal attire for one of her photoshoots. The Brahsmastra actor ditched accessories and went to wear a basic tint of makeup. With a wavy, yet messy ponytail, Alia Bhatt looked flawless.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani carried an all-denim stunning outfit for one of her photoshoots. Not to miss her messy ponytail, and how she let the tresses fall down her cheeks. The Kabir Singh actor complemented her attire with a belt.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's Simple And Elegant Hairstyles To Try This Festive Season

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday pulled off a classy green printed shirt while promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh. All eyes were on her hairstyle that glammed up her overall look. With the perfect stroke of eyeliner and highlighter, Ananya looked ravishing.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Aisha Sharma: Who wore the yellow pantsuit better?

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shared an endearing picture of herself in which she smiled her heart out. Not to miss how Kapoor flaunted her ponytail. With no makeup, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil actor looked like a true diva.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Divya Khosla Kumar: Who pulled off black ethnic outfit better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.