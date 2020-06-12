Bhumi Pednekar Or Sagarika Ghatge Khan: Who Wore The Black Saree Better?

Bhumi Pednekar has made her mark in Bollywood in a short span of time. The actor is not only known for her films but fashion too. When it comes to films and fashion, actor Sagarika Ghatge Khan is best known for her performance in films like Chak De India, Irada, etc and also makes news on social media with her fashion posts. The two stars have often given fans great films and trends. Listed below are pictures of both Bhumi Pednekar and Sagarika Ghatge Khan donning statement black sarees.

Whose wore the similar black saree better?

Bhumi Pednekar has often impressed fans with her fashion diaries on Instagram. The actor in the post above was seen wearing a stunning black and white saree to an event in 2019. Bhumi's saree was from the designer label, Faabiiana. The saree was quirky and mixed with two patterns. The embellished saree looked rich with a hand-worked border. Bhumi chose to keep her look simple and wore a plain black spaghetti-strapped blouse. She also wore heavy earrings and her nude makeup look. Her hair was kept pin-straight and left loose.

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in the films Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor has an array of films lined up for the year. Bhumi Pednekar's Durgavati is to be a horror-thriller film directed by G. Ashok. The film is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie

Sagarika Ghatge Khan was seen wearing a similar saree in 2018. Sagarika's saree was from the designer label, Faabiiana. The saree was quirky and mixed with two patterns. The embellished saree looked rich with a hand-worked border. Sagarika chose to keep her look bold and wore a matching sleeveless blouse. She also wore heavy earrings and bangles along with her look. Khan's nude makeup look also added to her overall look. Her hair was kept natural and left loose.

Sagarika Ghatge after starring in films like Chak De! India, Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush, and National Award-winning film Irada participated in the TV reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. The actor also recently played the role of a cop in ALT Balaji's web show BOSS: Baap of Special Services. The series also featuring Karan Singh Grover had a series of 10 episodes.

