Bhumi Pednekar Follows Priyanka Chopra's Footsteps As She Brushes Up On Piano Skills

Celebrities around the world have been trying to use their quarantine time effectively by learning a new skill or brushing up an existing one. It was previously revealed by a leading daily that actor Priyanka Chopra has been learning piano from her husband, Nick Jonas, while they are quarantining together. Another actor who can be seen taking a similar route is Bhumi Pednekar as she expressed through her Instagram stories.

Bhumi Pednekar’s piano lessons

Bhumi Pednekar has lately been keeping her followers updated by posting pictures and videos of her life in lockdown. Through her social media, she recently showcased her skills by playing the piano. She can be seen playing the song, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from her film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Her skills are being appreciated by fans as they feel she got the keys right. Most people can also be seen pointing out her quirky nail paint which has a number of pastel colours put together. Have a look at the video:

Previously, actor Priyanka Chopra had revealed to a leading daily that she has been learning how to play the music instrument from her husband, Nick Jonas, who also had great things to say about the actor and her learning abilities. He was of the stance that she is a quick learner as she understands music. They reportedly take out close to one hour every day in order to enhance Priyanka Chopra’s piano skills.

Bhumi Pednekar nails the tongue twister challenge

Bhumi Pednekar had recently put up a video accepting the challenge which was given by actor Amitabh Bachchan, as a part of the promotional for the film, Gulabo Sitabo. He asked a bunch of people to say a tongue twister related to the film, five times, back to back. He challenges actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Kartik Aaryan amongst others. Have a look at how effortlessly Bhumi Pednekar nailed the challenge and impressed her fans.

Image courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Source: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

