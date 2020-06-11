Bhumi Pednekar Cannot Get Enough Of Lady Gaga's 'Rain On Me' Song, See Post

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been keeping her fans updated about her life during the COVID-19 lockdown on social media. Be it working out or sharing tidbits of her life, Bhumi Pednekar is using her massive following on Instagram to stay in touch with her fans. This time around, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram and shared the song she has been listening on loop. Check it out below -

Bhumi Pednekar's on loop song

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her lipsyncing to the song Rain on Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande while wearing a workout outfit. Bhumi also applied the famous rain filter on her Instagram story as she lipsynced to the song. The actor wrote that the song Rain on Me has been on loop in her music playlist and also tagged Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande in her post.

About Rain on Me

Rain on Me is the latest track released by Lady Gaga which also features vocals by Ariana Grande. The music video for the song was released back on May 22, 2020, and has garnered over 95 million views since then. The song is currently being widely appreciated by fans of Lady Gaga who are currently awaiting the release of her album Chromatica. Check out the music video for Rain on Me below -

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar recently gave an interview to a news portal where she revealed that she is pretty much the same girl she was before entering the entertainment industry. Success hasn't managed to change her and she is still vulnerable, ambitious and still holds stars in her eyes along with huge dreams. The actor also shared that she doesn't want to be a part of the rat race and has a clear vision as to where she wishes to see herself.

Bhumi Pednekar also revealed that getting her first job at Yash Raj Films when she was just 17 plays a big part in her success today. The actor randomly went to the interview as she knew it was time for her to start working or else her parents would have sent her abroad for studies. The actor believes that her life changed and there has been no stopping her since then.

