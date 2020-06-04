Sagarika Ghatge Khan Shares 'major Throwback' Pic, Says 'Who Knew What 2020 Had In Store'

Recently, Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge Khan shared a childhood picture of her. Calling it a major throwback, Sagarika Ghatge Khan added a punch of humour in the caption, as the caption was quite relatable to the current situation. The actor looked adorable while posing with a clueless face.

Instagramming a cute childhood picture of her, Sagarika Ghatge wrote a caption that read, 'Who knew what 2020 had in store back then !!' In a hashtag, Sagarika labelled the picture as 'major throwback'. Her post garnered over 20k likes within hours and hundreds of comments. A section of her fans found her 'cute since childhood'.

Sagarika Ghatge Khan's quarantine

Though Sagarika actor is not too active on the social media platforms, lately she has shared several throwback pictures. Sagarika, who is currently quarantined with husband-cricketer Zaheer Khan, has been missing her family and her pet dog. In a few of her recent posts, she shared a series of pictures of her with brother and her pet dog. Apart from this, in one of her posts, Sagarika Ghatge mentioned that she is missing going out and her workout routine amid the lockdown. Meanwhile, the actor has also shared a video urging people to respect the frontline COVID-19 workers, who have risked their lives to curb the pandemic and save others.

Sagarika Ghatge and Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan got married in a private ceremony in November 2017. After their low-key wedding, the newly-married couple hosted a grand reception for their friends. Sagarika Ghatge is best known for her performance in a 2007 sports-drama flick Chak De! India. She also featured in numerous films such as Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush and National Award-winning film Irada. Apart from the silver screen, she also participated in a TV reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

Recently, she played the role of a cop in ALT Balaji's web show BOSS: Baap of Special Services. The series also featured Karan Singh Grover. The 10 episode series started streaming from August 2019. The performance and the story of the series received a positive response from the critics.

