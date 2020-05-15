Bhumi Pednekar's Unseen Pictures With Her Co-stars, From Ayushmann To Taapsee

It seems actor Bhumi Pednekar is singing to the tunes of success, as the actor has delivered nearly six blockbuster films in a row. Bhumi Pednekar, who last graced the big screen with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship along with Vicky Kaushal, also enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, as the actor keeps his fans updated with work announcements and BTS pictures. Here are some pictures of Bhumi Pednekar in which the actor is seen with her industry colleagues.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Gives Major Fitness Inspiration With Throwback Thursday Post

As seen in the picture shared by Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor can be seen posing with Bhumi in a humble star-printed tee with a pair of denim jeans. Teaming up his look with a pair of white sneaker shoes, Ayushmann can be seen flashing a big smile in the picture. While Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in the picture, Bhumi Pednekar oozed oodles of elegance in her black star-printed tee, paired with a pair of denim pants. Keeping her tresses open, Bhumi went for a minimal makeup look. With the picture shared, Ayushmann wrote "And we're back, this time for some '''''''' ' '''''''' @psbhumi #AdShoot #StayTuned". Take a look at the picture shared by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Fun Banter With Prakashi Tomar Aka Shooter Dadi Is 'gold'; Watch Video

In this picture, Bhumi is all smiles as she strikes a pose along with her Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship co-star, Vicky Kaushal at Dharma Productions’ Diwali Pooja. As seen in the pictures shared, Bhumi can be seen donning a pink-striped Punjabi Salvaar Kameez. Bhumi also joked that she almost had a muscle spasm while watching her horror entertainer with Vicky Kaushal. Take a look:

Also Read | Arshad Warsi All Praises For Bhumi Pednekar's Work Ethics, Calls Her "Female Aamir Khan"

Here, Bhumi was clicked while receiving her award with Taapsee Pannu for Best Actor Critics at Filmfare 2020. As seen in the picture, Bhumi can be seen posing in a feathery red gown, with a thigh-slit while Taapsee stuns in a multi-coloured gown. Take a look at the picture shared:

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi will be next seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the historical flick, Takht. Directed and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Takht is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. As per reports, Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing Aurangzeb in the film, while Ranveer Singh will essay Dara, Aurangzeb's elder brother. Reportedly, Takht follows the story about the enmity between brothers caused by the succession of the throne.

Also Read | Arshad Warsi All Praises For Bhumi Pednekar's Work Ethics, Calls Her "Female Aamir Khan"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.