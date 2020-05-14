Bhumi Pednekar Gives Major Fitness Inspiration With Throwback Thursday Post

Bhumi Pednekar has been giving major fitness goals amid lockdown. The actor has been constantly sharing some post-workout selfies and updating her fans about her home-workout sessions. However, it seems like Bhumi Pednekar is missing working out in the gym as she recently posted a throwback video from one of her workout sessions in the gym.

In this throwback video, Bhumi Pednekar is seen working out on pilates reformer. The actor is guided by her personal trainer as she moves back and forth on the reformer while working out. She is seen sporting a classic white and black athleisure with no makeup and a pulled back ponytail. Bhumi Pednekar posted the video with the caption, “♥️💪🏻 #throwbackthursday”. Her fans flooded the comments section with compliments on her fitness and dedication.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Ashok G's Durgavati. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018). The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra under their respective banners T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment. Besides the upcomer, Bhumi Pednekar also has Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty.

The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The Karan Johar directorial is currently in pre-production. She will also be featured in two upcoming movies, Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao and Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamkate Sitare.

She is a crazy dreamer full of love and hope. She is weird..very weird, her faith in love and her ambition to do better is infectious.

She is a character I’ve had such fun playing. No inhibitions and Fears. I will miss you kitty. (1) pic.twitter.com/iGpLx08A4v — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) January 13, 2019

