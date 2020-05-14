Arshad Warsi All Praises For Bhumi Pednekar's Work Ethics, Calls Her "Female Aamir Khan"

Bollywood is on complete lockdown right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, most actors are already planning out their schedules for when filming finally restarts. Recently, actor Arshad Warsi featured in an interview with a leading daily, where he opened up about his future plans after the lockdown ends. During the interview, Arshad also spoke about his upcoming film Durgavati and revealed why he thinks Bhumi Pednekar was a female Aamir Khan.

Arshad Warsi calls Bhumi Pednekar "Female Aamir Khan"

When asked about his upcoming projects, Arshad Warsi spoke in length about Durgavati. While discussing the film, Arshad stated that his co-star Bhumi Pednekar was just like the female Aamir Khan. She would keep giving retakes until she was satisfied.

Arshad Warsi added that Durgavati was a difficult but great film for the actor. He further added that Bhumi Pednekar had gone to hell and back while the film was being shot.

Durgavati is a thriller film directed by G Ashok and stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. It will also feature Akshay Kumar in an extended cameo appearance while Arshad Warsi will play the role of a politician in the film. The film is a remake of the Telugu movie, Bhaagamathie.

Arshad Warsi's other upcoming projects

During the interview, Arshad also spoke about his other upcoming projects and revealed that he will be a part of Golmaal 5. Moreover, he claimed that he was really excited about his very first horror film. According to Arshad Warsi, this unnamed horror film has a gripping plot that is unpredictable until the last shot. The actor also stated that he would be working on a comedy with Sanjay Dutt.

As per reports, Arshad Warsi also spoke about the ongoing lockdown. He added that all the backlog of this year would pile up in 2021. Which is why, according to Arshad Warsi, shooting will be tough in the coming months and it will take a while before things get back to normal.

(Promo Image from Arshad Warsi and Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

