Bhumi Pednekar's Fun Banter With Prakashi Tomar Aka Shooter Dadi Is 'gold'; Watch Video

Ever since Bhumi Pednekar starred in the biographical drama, Saand Ki Aankh based on the lives of the oldest sharpshooter sisters in the world, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, Pednekar has developed a strong bonding with both the 'Shooter Dadis'. From posting throwback pictures of herself as Chandro Tomar from the sets of the film to sharing videos of Prakashi and Chandro Tomar on her Instagram handle, Saand Ki Aankh seems to hold a special place in Pednekar's heart.

After getting into a fun banter with Chandro Tomar on World Health Day by reposting her post and calling her a "baller", Bhumi Pednekar now got into a banter with Prakashi Tomar over 'gold' by reposting one of her recent posts on Instagram.

Bhumi Pednekar and 'Shooter Dadi' get into adorable banter over "gold"

Recently, the oldest sharpshooter of the world, Prakashi Tomar took to Instagram to share an adorable video of one of her grandchildren on social media. In the video shared by Prakashi, Vedansh Tomar is seen shaking a leg at one of the tracks from the Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer titled Baby Gold, sung by Sona Mohapatra and Jyotica Tangri, flaunting a gold medal which he wore across his neck. Along with sharing the video, Shooter Dadi captioned the post writing. "vedansh love for...ooh baby gold, gold gold,#shooterdadi #saandkiaankh" by tagging the lead cast and the makers of the film.

Soon after Prakashi Tomar shared the video, Bhumi Pednekar reposted the video on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Bhumi se kaun milega-main". Check it out below.

Talking about the film, Saand Ki Aankh released last year in Diwali on October 25, 2019. The story of the biographical drama, helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, revolves around the lives of the oldest sharpshooter sisters in the world, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar. The film starred Bhumi Pednekar as Chandro Tomar and Taapsee Pannu and Prakashi Tomar. Alongside them, it also featured Vineet Kumar Singh, Pawan Chopra, and Shaad Randhawa in key roles.

