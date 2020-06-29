Bhumi Pednekar Pledges To Feed 550 Families In Memory Of Her 'Sonchiriya' Co-star Sushant

After a fortnight of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death, his Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar has pledged to donate food to 550 underprivileged families in collaboration with an NGO- 'Ek Saath: The Earth Foundation'. The actor has promised to undertake the noble deed of helping the underprivileged to honour the memory of her dear friend, Sushant Singh Rajput. In a statement shared on Instagram, she said, “I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in memory of my dear friend. Let’s show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever.”

Even the founder of the NGO, Pragya Kapoor, had revealed her pledge to sponsor meals for 3,400 needy families with her husband and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor in memory of the late actor. Pragya had spoken to a leading agency and stated that through their actions, they want to honour the late actor and his craft, everything he has done and achieved, to celebrate him and everything he stood for.

Sushant Singh Rajput claimed his own life on June 14 after allegedly battling mental depression for months. His Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar had said she was "shocked" as she heard his news of demise. "Still can't believe it... To star gazing and our endless chats... am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR," she wrote alongside their picture from the sets of the 2019 film.

Bhumi also penned a poem for Sushant, remembering the moments she spent with him. “I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits & moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you,” she wrote.

“You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent it’s hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There’s a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn’t meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you’ve done. And through that telescope I’ll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amongst many we love up there,” the poem added.

