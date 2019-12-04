What Bhumi Pednekar's Wore While Promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh

Bollywood movie Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to be releasing on December 6. The cast Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to movie promotions. Kartik Aaryan will be playing the role of a married man, Chintu Tyagi, who is smitten by his secretary Tapasya played by Ananya Panday while Bhumi Pednekar will be seen portraying the role of Chintu Tyagi’s wife, Vedika Tripathi in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Pictures of the entire cast promoting their Pati Patni Aur Woh is surfing on the internet and the co-stars have also been sharing the BTS on their social media accounts. Actor Bhumi Pednekar has also been sharing pictures of her outfit she chose, for promoting her film Pati Patni Aur Woh on her Instagram account and here are the top 5 looks.

Bhumi Pednekar Pati Patni Aur Woh promotion looks

White dress:

Bhumi Pednekar opted for a plain white dress for one of her movie promotions. She paired it with silver silhouettes and let her short wavy hair down. She wore a nude colour lipstick and gold stud earrings to complete the look.

Sequin dress:

In the most recent picture, Bhumi Pednekar posted on her Instagram account, for promoting her movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh was in a black colour sequin dress. It was a full-length sequin dress with a thigh slit and a drop shoulder. For her hairstyle, she parted her hair sideways and tied it in a low ponytail. With black high heels her entire look, made her look stunning.

Little black dress:

A little black dress never goes out of style and Bhumi Pednekar was seen sporting one for promoting her film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. With a messy low ponytail and those unique shades, she posted pictures from that look calling herself a queen in black, in the caption.

Orange saree:

Very few Bollywood actors are seen wearing a saree for their movie promotions. Bhumi Pednekar opted for a bright orange saree chosen from Manish Malhotra’s wardrobe. She wore an oxidised ring, similar earrings and chose to tie her hair in a ponytail.

White saree:

For the launch event of one of the songs of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar wore a white sequin saree, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. She wore golden heels to go with her saree and let her hair down.

