Bhumi Pednekar Feels Deepika Padukone Is The Most Stylish Actor In Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar, who last graced the big screen with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship-Part One, is also known for her brave sartorial choices and red carpet appearances. Here is a throwback to the time when Bhumi Pednekar spoke about the most stylish female actor of Bollywood. Take a look.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Unveils His Creative Inputs In Planning His Wedding With Deepika Padukone

Bhumi Pednekar's favourite Bollywood fashionista

In a media interaction, Bhumi Pednekar spoke about the change of cinema being made in the country and also made some shocking revelations about her counterparts. On being asked about the most-stylishly dressed actor of celluloid, Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she finds actor Deepika Padukone’s fashion choices quite interesting. In the interview, Bhumi Pednekar also revealed that actor Shah Rukh Khan was her first celebrity crush. Bhumi Pednekar also spoke about body-shaming revealed that her film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, was a befitting reply to those who ridicule others and judge people on their fitness.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Other Bollywood Actors Who Aced The Retro Look; See Pics Here

Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming project

Bhumi is all set to share screen space with actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the much-anticipated historical flick, Takht. Directed and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Takht is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. As per reports, Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing Aurangzeb in the film, while Ranveer Singh plays Dara, Aurangzeb's elder brother. Reportedly, Takht follows the story about the enmity between brothers caused by the succession of the throne.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Goes Down The Memory Lane, Shares Throwback Pic With Best Friends

Bhumi also has Durgavati in her kitty, which is backed by Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Reportedly, Durgavati is an upcoming Indian horror thriller entertainer, which is directed by G. Ashok. The film is a remake of the director’s 2018 Telugu blockbuster flick, Bhaagamathie.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Unveils His Creative Inputs In Planning His Wedding With Deepika Padukone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.