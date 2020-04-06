Ranveer Singh Unveils His Creative Inputs In Planning His Wedding With Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh on a reality show spoke of his wedding. The actor unveiled details from his wedding and gave insights on his wedding plans with Deepika. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's picturesque destination wedding gave some major goals to many fans. Read on to know more details about Ranveer's creative inputs in planning his wedding with Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh reveals his creative inputs in planning wedding

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's destination wedding was the talk of the town. The couple's wedding took place in Lake Como, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Their wedding was held in Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy. One of their receptions took place at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru. Deepveer's reception in Mumbai was held at the Grand Hyatt.

The couple left fans and guests wondering how they planned and executed everything so perfectly. Ranveer Singh who was working in between his wedding functions spoke up on one of the reality shows. Ranveer spoke of his wife Deepika and her extensive planning skills. He told his audience of them going for more than 22 tastings. The two kept hitting the gym and trying different dishes for the wedding.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding was highly spoken of and fans went in a frenzy over the wedding destinations, outfits and more. The grand wedding had three receptions at different destinations and many elaborate parties. The couple's photos and videos of them dancing around at various parties were all over social media. Ranveer's sister also threw a party for the two. Ranveer Singh at the time was also busy promoting his then film, Simmba.

