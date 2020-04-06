Deepika Padukone & Other Bollywood Actors Who Aced The Retro Look; See Pics Here

Bollywood never fails to impress in the game of fashion and a big reason for the same is our gorgeous actors who can carry and rock anything and everything. Lately, we have often noticed Bollywood actors getting back the retro styles. Here are some of the actors who have brought back the old-fashioned look and made it a style statement, yet again. Read ahead to know about it-

Bollywood actors who brought back the retro styles

Deepika Padukone wearing a bandana and winged eyeliner

Deepika Padukone is wearing a brown colour backless gown, with multi-coloured floral design printed all over it. The actor has taken a chocolate brown colour blazer on top. She has worn a golden colour neck-piece, and tied her hair in an old-fashioned way, in a bandana that is matching with her dress. The actor has applied nude makeup with a winged eyeliner look. Deepika completely rocked the old-school look.

Sara Ali Khan slaying in a gharara

Sara Ali Khan is often spotted wearing the ethnic gharara sets, that were once a fashion trend in the olden days. Here, Sara is seen wearing a white colour three-piece Indian gharara set. She has worn a sleeveless white colour short kurta with multi-coloured vertical stripes printed on it. The Kedarnath actor has worn a white gharara at the bottom with a multi-coloured design printed all over it. She has let her dupatta flow naturally and left her hair open. Sara has applied nude makeup.

Alia Bhatt rocks in bell-bottoms

Bell-bottom pants were one of the most famous western outfits in earlier times. Alia Bhatt is seen getting the trend back, by wearing a two-piece bell-bottom set. She has worn a deep V-neck white colour closed blazer with multicolour prints all over it. She has worn a red colour bell-bottom pant under the blazer. Alia has left her hair open, worn blue heels and applied nude makeup.

Sonam Kapoor & Anushka Sharma shows how to carry ethnic chokers

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anushka Sharma have both tried to get back the choker look. Both the actors have worn a saree, tied their hair at the back, with a puff in the front, and applied nude makeup. The two have worn heavily designed ethnic chokers to complete their looks.

