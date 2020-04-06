The Debate
Deepika Padukone Goes Down The Memory Lane, Shares Throwback Pic With Best Friends

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone took a walk down the memory lane on Monday by sharing a throwback childhood picture with her best friends Divya Narayan and Aditya Narayan.

Deepika

Deepika Padukone took a walk down the memory lane on Monday by sharing a throwback childhood picture with her best friends Divya Narayan and Aditya Narayan. Looks like the actor is missing her best friends amid the nationwide lockdown. Sharing a cute picture with her two besties, Deepika wrote, 'Basic'.

This is not the first time when the Om Shanti Om actor has shared a picture with her childhood sweethearts Divya and Aditya. But talking about the picture below, Deepika's adorable haircut and smile will you bring a smile on your face. The three are seen having a meal together. Take a look —

Deepika Padukone feels every scene in her upcoming Shakun Batra film is 'delicious'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Basic... @divya_narayan4 @aditya__narayan

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram and shared a message posted by his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. Both the actors took part in PM Modi’s 9 p.m. 9 minutes activity.  The couple, as part of the activity, lit a candle. They also added a sweet message of “undying human spirit" with this post.

Ranveer Singh unveils his creative inputs in planning his wedding with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika say #weshallovercome

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown amidst this pandemic. Hence to keep up people’s spirit during this lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the public to turn off all their lights on April 5, at 9 p.m. for 9 minutes and just burn candles, earthen lamps or use their mobile flashlights. PM Modi wanted this activity to be done to bring a feeling of integrity amongst fellow Indians during this ongoing crisis.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika pay ode to 'undying human spirit' with a candle amid COVID-19

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🕯 To Good Health,Peace of Mind & the Undying Human Spirit... #weshallovercome #9pm9minutes

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

'KGF' star Yash enjoys being home quarantined as his adorable daughter baby Arya feeds him

 

 

