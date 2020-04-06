Deepika Padukone Goes Down The Memory Lane, Shares Throwback Pic With Best Friends

Deepika Padukone took a walk down the memory lane on Monday by sharing a throwback childhood picture with her best friends Divya Narayan and Aditya Narayan. Looks like the actor is missing her best friends amid the nationwide lockdown. Sharing a cute picture with her two besties, Deepika wrote, 'Basic'.

This is not the first time when the Om Shanti Om actor has shared a picture with her childhood sweethearts Divya and Aditya. But talking about the picture below, Deepika's adorable haircut and smile will you bring a smile on your face. The three are seen having a meal together. Take a look —

