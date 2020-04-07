Bhumi Pednekar Thinks 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' Was A Befitting Reply To Body-shamers

Bhumi Pednekar has made a name for herself by doing films on sensitive topics and has shunned the stereotypes with her performances. Bhumi Pednekar, who is also known for her bold statements, had once shared her thoughts about body shaming. Read details.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha Vs Bhumi Pednekar: Who Wore The Shimmery Saree Better?

In a media interaction, Bhumi Pednekar spoke about body-shaming and revealed that her film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, was a befitting reply to all the body-shamers out there. Adding to the same, Bhumi Pednekar said that one should not try to fit into roles anymore, as every person should celebrate their individuality. Furthermore, Bhumi also spoke about positivity and revealed that a person should feel pretty from within. Earlier, in an interview, Bhumi Pednekar had also mentioned about her childhood trauma, when she was bullied for being a plump kid.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Is A True Climate Saver And Here's The Proof; Watch Videos

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi will be next seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the historical flick, Takht. Directed and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Takht is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. As per reports, Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing Aurangzeb in the film, while Ranveer Singh will essay Dara, Aurangzeb's elder brother. Reportedly, Takht follows the story about the enmity between brothers caused by the succession of the throne.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Gives Lessons On Social Distancing To Kids In MP Through Video Calls

Meanwhile, Bhumi is currently shooting for Durgavati, which is an upcoming Indian horror thriller entertainer. Directed by G. Ashok, the film is a remake of the director’s 2018 Telugu blockbuster flick, Bhaagamathie. As per reports, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the character of an IAS officer, which was also played by Anushka Shetty in the original version.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha Vs Bhumi Pednekar: Who Wore The Shimmery Saree Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.