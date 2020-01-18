The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bhumi Pednekar Rocks These Manish Malhotra Sarees In Style; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar has created a niche for herself in the fashion world. Here’s taking a look at Bhumi Pednekar wearing Manish Malhotra outfits. Read on to know.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
bhumi pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has created a niche for herself in the fashion world. Even though the audience has seen Bhumi only in not-so-glamorous roles, but she definitely knows how to look glamorous and slay in her outfits off-screen.

She has charmed the fashion police with her uber stylish fashionable avatars whether be it in traditional or western outfits. Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram is proof of how much the actor loves wearing Manish Malhotra outfits. Here’s taking a look at Bhumi Pednekar wearing Manish Malhotra outfits and looking utterly gorgeous in them.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also read |  Kartik Aaryan Warns To NOT Look Into His Eyes, Bhumi Pednekar Calls It 'intense'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on

Also read | Feel Both Pressured And Excited About 'Durgavati': Bhumi Pednekar

More about Bhumi Pednekar 

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the rising stars in India. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh star has made quite some noise with her films in the recent past.

Bhumi started off with working as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years and later bagged her first role in the film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She later went on to do roles in multiple films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, etc. Pednekar has a large fan base on social media and also inspires a number of fans with her style updates every now and then.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar's Obsession With Skirts: Check Out Some Of Her Best Looks

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Thoughts On Gender Parity And Nutrition

Image Courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
THACKERAY DISTANCES FROM RAUT
MAHILA CONGRESS TARGETS UP CM
LT GEN SAINI SET TO BE
MANISH PANDEY CATCH
US OPENLY SNUBS PAK
JHARKHAND COACH ON MS DHONI