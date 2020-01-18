Bhumi Pednekar Rocks These Manish Malhotra Sarees In Style; See Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar has created a niche for herself in the fashion world. Even though the audience has seen Bhumi only in not-so-glamorous roles, but she definitely knows how to look glamorous and slay in her outfits off-screen.

She has charmed the fashion police with her uber stylish fashionable avatars whether be it in traditional or western outfits. Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram is proof of how much the actor loves wearing Manish Malhotra outfits. Here’s taking a look at Bhumi Pednekar wearing Manish Malhotra outfits and looking utterly gorgeous in them.

More about Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the rising stars in India. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh star has made quite some noise with her films in the recent past.

Bhumi started off with working as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years and later bagged her first role in the film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She later went on to do roles in multiple films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, etc. Pednekar has a large fan base on social media and also inspires a number of fans with her style updates every now and then.

Image Courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

