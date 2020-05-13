Bhumi Pednekar Feels She Is Totally A 'social Media Freak'; Know Why

Bhumi Pednekar, who is recognised as the new generation superstar has given the industry some striking hit films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Sandh Ki Aankh, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and others. Over the years, she has gained popularity for her unique roles and has inclined her career graph to amazing heights. On the social front, Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most active Instagram and Twitter users from Bollywood. Speaking of which, here's a look back at the time when Bhumi revealed that she is a huge social media freak.

In an older interview with a leading daily, Bhumi Pednekar called herself 'social media savvy'. In the interview, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor was asked a few questions related to social media. Here is how she nailed them with her social media knowledge.

The first question asked was about the limit of characters one's tweet can have. Bhumi Pednekar answered confidently saying 140 characters, which was the right answer. She was further asked what is 'internet' called in Hindi. To which, Bhumi got nervous and laughed out saying she didn't even know the internet is called something in Hindi.

Furthermost, the Saand Ki Aankh star was asked to name the colour of the phone used in the Whatsapp logo. Here again, Bhumi replied with the correct answer, that is white. In the same interview, Bhumi Pednekar was also asked to give herself five hashtags and she tagged herself as #Epic, #Legendary, #Pretty, #Beautiful and #Veryhappy. Towards the end of the interview, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame also sang Moh Moh Ke Dhaage song from her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The horror drama flick also starred Vicky Kaushal and was helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. For her next, Bhumi Pednekar has many projects in her kitty including Durgavati and Takht.

