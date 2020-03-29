The Debate
Bhumi Pednekar's Ravishing Thigh-high Slit Outfits That Are Pure Fashion Goals

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her acting skills as well as her fashion choices. Here are some of her best looks that give perfect slit thigh outfit goals.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Considered as one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, Bhumi Pednekar has churned some amazing projects for herself. She made her acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. Bhumi Pednekar is also a fashionable diva who never disappoints her fans with her style game. Check out Bhumi's best of slit thigh dresses. 

The Filmfare dress 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Here, Bhumi Pednekar looked in a red princess gown with a slit thigh pattern. The sleeveless dress had netted layers and furry designs. Not to miss, her silver pencil heels. And for glam, the Saandh Ki Aankh actor kept it simple with nude makeup. 

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Hard-hitting Dialogues From 'Bala' That Are Relevant In Today's Time

Bold in Black 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

In this party look, Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a black slit thigh outfit. The black outfit had a deep neckline and stringy sleeves. The skin-fight dress was paired with black stilettoes. For glam, Bhumi Pednekar opted for smokey eyes and dark heavy makeup. 

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's supercool outfits that are perfect for summer season; see pictures

Indo-Western 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

In this post, Bhumi Pednekar posed in an Indo western dress with slit thigh design. The black dress was a simple Indian gown dress. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's silver high heels.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar, John Abraham & Vidya Balan prioritize work despite Coronavirus outbreak

The Fall Dress 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Celebrating the autumn theme, Bhumi Pednekar posed in a fall-looking dress. The slit thigh dress was a saffron-colored furry dress. For glam, Bhumi Pednekar looked amazing in a golden-ochre makeup.  

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar and other celebs who swear by the keto diet for weight loss

 

 

First Published:
