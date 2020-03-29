Bhumi Pednekar's Ravishing Thigh-high Slit Outfits That Are Pure Fashion Goals

Considered as one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, Bhumi Pednekar has churned some amazing projects for herself. She made her acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. Bhumi Pednekar is also a fashionable diva who never disappoints her fans with her style game. Check out Bhumi's best of slit thigh dresses.

The Filmfare dress

Here, Bhumi Pednekar looked in a red princess gown with a slit thigh pattern. The sleeveless dress had netted layers and furry designs. Not to miss, her silver pencil heels. And for glam, the Saandh Ki Aankh actor kept it simple with nude makeup.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Hard-hitting Dialogues From 'Bala' That Are Relevant In Today's Time

Bold in Black

In this party look, Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a black slit thigh outfit. The black outfit had a deep neckline and stringy sleeves. The skin-fight dress was paired with black stilettoes. For glam, Bhumi Pednekar opted for smokey eyes and dark heavy makeup.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's supercool outfits that are perfect for summer season; see pictures

Indo-Western

In this post, Bhumi Pednekar posed in an Indo western dress with slit thigh design. The black dress was a simple Indian gown dress. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's silver high heels.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar, John Abraham & Vidya Balan prioritize work despite Coronavirus outbreak

The Fall Dress

Celebrating the autumn theme, Bhumi Pednekar posed in a fall-looking dress. The slit thigh dress was a saffron-colored furry dress. For glam, Bhumi Pednekar looked amazing in a golden-ochre makeup.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar and other celebs who swear by the keto diet for weight loss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.