Bhumi Pednekar once Called Akshay Kumar 'the Most Fun-loving Guy' | Excerpts Inside

Many have called Bhumi Pednekar "a girl with a Midas touch". Each of her movies has been a box office success. She has proved her acting talent with movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Sonchiriya, among others. After collaborating with Akshay in the hit film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, both the lead actors are going to be a part of another flick titled Durgavati. Check Bhumi's post here:

Bhumi Pednekar once called Akshay Kumar "the most fun-loving guy"

In an old interview with an entertainment portal, Bhumi was asked which of her costars was the most energetic and fun to work with. Bhumi had replied saying that Akshay Kumar was a prankster and he often used to make prank calls while they worked together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She had shared that even now when she loses her phone, she gets extremely anxious thinking that Akshay might call someone from her phone. She shared that his pranks made her extra cautious of her surroundings.

She had also revealed that Ayushamnn Khurrana was one of the most silent costars who used to keep to his own on the sets. Adding to it, she had said that outside the sets, she and Ayushamnn wouldn't have any filters while talking to each other, but on the sets, he would be the silent one, prepping for his role.

Bhumi Pednekar's movies

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is currently filming for her next movie titled Durgavati playing the lead role. Apart from this, Bhumi will also be seen in the multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in a series of films in the year 2020, starting with Sooryavanshi which has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. After Sooryavanshi, Akshay will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb directed by Raghava Lawrence. Akshay Kumar is also slated to appear in the movies namely Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom, Hera Pheri 3 and Prithviraj.

