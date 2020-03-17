Bhumi Pednekar Is An Effortless Stunner In These Monochrome Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar is one actor who has established a strong foothold in the industry and is also raising the bar with every movie. Her films like Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has catapulted her into the league of one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood film industry. Apart from her acting prowess, the actor is known to treat her fans with some stunning pictures of hers on her social media handle.

However, Bhumi Pednekar has often made heads turn with some of her beautiful monochrome pictures which have left fans wanting for more. Here are some stunning monochrome pictures of Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Supercool Outfits That Are Perfect For Summer Season; See Pictures

Here are some lovely monochrome pictures of Bhumi Pednekar

Defeat them with a smile

Bhumi Pednekar looks beautiful in this picture. But it is her million-dollar smile which is further enhancing this picture. Check it out.

If looks could kill

Bhumi Pednekar looks ethereal in this lovely frame. Her expressive eyes in this picture are making her look like a visual delight. Check out the beautiful photograph.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Outfits To Take Inspiration From And Be Sangeet-ready

A bombshell indeed

Bhumi Pednekar is soaring the temperatures high in this monochrome picture. She can be seen donning a low cut embellished outfit with sheer sleeves. Check out the picture.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Hard-hitting Dialogues From 'Bala' That Are Relevant In Today's Time

A true blue diva

Nobody aces an expressive gaze like Bhumi Pednekar. This monochrome frame is the proof of that and the actor is also flashing her lovely dangler earrings. Check out the picture.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar, John Abraham & Vidya Balan Prioritize Work Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.