Bhumi Pednekar Shares Pati Patni Aur Woh BTS Moments Of 'pure Fun And Joy', Watch Video

The year 2019 has been one of the eventful years for Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar as she garnered appreciation for each of her films released in the year. The actor is bagging a positive response from the audience and the critics for her latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the film, she is playing the character of Vedika, who is the wife of the lead character Abhinav Tyagi played by Kartik Aaryan. Recently, she shared a video, which is a compilation of BTS photos from the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The 30-year-old actor also tagged co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday along with director Mudassar Aziz and producer Juno Chopra. The short clip has the romantic number Tu Hi Yaar Mera vocalised by Neha Kakkar and Arijit Singh from the film as background score. The video starts with Bhumi's look for another song of the film titled Dheeme Dheeme. Watch the video below:

About the Film

The situational comedy hit theatres on December 6, 2019, along with Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. Reportedly, the film opened had a great opening at the box-office buy collecting ₹9.10 crores. The story of the film revolves around Abhinav Tyagi, who is married to Vedika but instantly falls for Tapasya. To get her sympathy, he lies that his wife is having an extramarital affair.

Apart from the lead actors, Aparikshit Khurana, Rajesh Sharma are also seen playing significant characters in the film. The rom-com drama is jointly bankrolled by T-Series, B.R. Studios along with AA Films. The music of the movie is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rochak Kohli, Sachet–Parampara, Tony Kakkar, and Lijo George - DJ Chetas.

Upcoming projects:

The Saand Ki Aankh actor is gearing up for her various upcoming projects including Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship. She will share screen space with Vicky Kaushal in the horror-thriller. She will also play a lead character in Dharma production's upcoming multi-starrer titled Takht.

