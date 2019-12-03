Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Why She Rejected Many Films, Has Quirky Take On 'glamorous' Roles

The Saandh Ki Aankh star Bhumi Pednekar says that she has given the audience a good collection of qualitative performances since she made her acting debut in Bollywood. In an interview with a news publishing house, Bhumi spoke about her views on the people currently working in the industry and felt that today’s writers and directors are willing to push the boundaries with their scripts. If Bhumi has become their go-to female lead, she plans to give her best and also seek such roles. She justified herself by saying that she’s scared of doing something mediocre and has a constant need for outperforming herself. Read more about Bhumi Padnekar views on working in the film industry.

Bhumi Pednekar's views on film selection

While talking about her film career, Bhumi said that she does not seek roles in particular, but gives huge importance to finding a good script. She spoke about her title of ‘queen of heartland India’ and talked about the process of creating such a space for her. She said that she has no intentions of sharing and is completely clear about it. Bhumi says that a lot of directors offered films that were to be shot at exotic locations, where there was scope for glamour, but she rejected them because of no qualitative role to play in those films. She said that her film selection is based completely on the script and concluded by saying, “If I have to be at exotic locations and look glamorous, I can go on vacations there with my own money.”

