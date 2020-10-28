Bhumi Pednekar Shares Pics Of Her Mood Swings, Stuns In Bubblegum Pink Outfit

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of posing in different mood swings. The actor looks stunning in a pink coloured dress. Keeping her caption short, she simply wrote 'Bubblegum ðŸ˜ˆ'. She also a hashtag 'good morning' as part of her caption. Fans have been showering love and pouring in hearts on Bhumi's Instagram post. Take a look.

Bhumi Pednekar in 'bubblegum' outfit

Bhumi Pednekar clubbed the attire with a blue denim jacket. She also sported a pair of nude shade heels to complete her chic look. Bhumi left her hair open with a wavy hairdo. For glam, she kept it simple with a nude makeup look. The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actor also accessorised her look with small loops. In the photoshopped image, she clubbed her different poses and moods in a single image. The images were placed in a pyramid shape. These picture cut-outs showed Bhumi laughing, relaxing and in a bold look.

Fans' reactions

Fans were quick to share their responses. Several Bhumi Pednekar's followers praised the actor in the comment section. One of her fans commented, 'Woo-hoo that's great cool beauty sweetie expression ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ but don't u over confident', while another added, 'Beauty!!! Bhumi you’re so amazing and groundbreaking! We luv ya so much<3'. Some other fans' comments read as 'lovely', 'awesome pics', 'pretty', 'very gorgeous', ' Bubbly Girl', 'so cute' and many similar compliments. Take a look at some more fans' reactions.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, alongside Konkana Sen Sharma. The film was released on Netflix. For her next, Bhumi has bagged several Bollywood films. She will be next seen in Durgavati opposite Akshay Kumar. She also boats the cast ensemble of Karan Johar's periodic film Takht. Apart from this, Bhumi will also be seen in films like Mr Lele and the second installment of Badhaai Ho, Badhaai Do.

