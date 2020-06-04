Bhumi Pednekar's Songs That Have Crossed 50 Million Mark On YouTube

Bhumi Pednekar has been a part of several Bollywood movies and is known for fitting in each role perfectly. She has starred with some hit actors of Bollywood like Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan. Apart from the plot of the film and the casting, the songs from Bhumi Pednekar's movies also become popular. Here are some popular songs of Bhumi Pednekar that have crossed 50 million views on YouTube:

Dard Karara

This song Dard Karara is one of Bhumi Pednekar's most viewed songs on YouTube. The song has crossed over 150 million views. Dard Karara is a song from Bhumi Pednekar's debut movie Dum Lagake Haisha. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana along with Bhumi and follows the life of a boy who's married to an overweight girl he doesn't feel attracted to.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare

Another song of Bhumi Pednekar that crossed 50 million views is Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare. The song features Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan along with Bhumi. The popular dance number is from the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film follows the story of a married man who feels attracted to his young secretary.

Tu Hi Yaar Mera

The song Tu Yaar Mera is another song from Bhumi Pednekar's movie Pati Pattni aur woh. Bhumi Pednekarr played the role of Kartik Aaryan's wife in the film. This song is played during their wedding, depicting their loving relationship. The song has crossed over 50 million views on YouTube.

Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

One of the most popular romantic songs from Bhumi Pednekar's film is Moh Moh Ke Dhaage. Bhumi Pednekar featured in the film Dum Lagake Haisha along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The song has already crossed 100 million views on YouTube, making it her second most-viewed songs.

Don't By Shy Again

The song Don't Be Shy Again is from Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam's film Bala. This song was an additional song which played towards the end of the film. The song has already crossed over 50 million views on YouTube, ever since it's release.

