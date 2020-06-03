Singer Jubin Nautiyal's Whopping Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Details Inside

Jubin Nautiyal is an Indian playback singer, performer and Indie pop artist. He has sung many songs for Bollywood movies and other regional language films. He recently released a song Meri Aashiqui on Tuesday, which has been very well received by fans of the singer. Read on to know the net worth of the singer.

Jubin Nautiyal's net worth

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the singer is approximately $1 million, which is around Rs 7 crores. According to another portal, the singer has a house of his own and several cars. Jubin's has had a 6-year long career in which he has sung in movies starring A-list stars like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra among others. Reportedly, Jubin earns his income from appearing in events, singing at award functions, concerts, ceremonies and corporate events.

Read Also | 'Raktanchal' Cast's Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Check Details Inside

The early life of the singer

Jubin was born and brought up in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He went to St Joseph’s Academy and Welham Boy’s School, both of which are in Dehradun. In the year 2007, he moved to Mumbai for higher studies and joined Mithibai College.

Jubin has sung songs for Bollywood films as well as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali films. According to a leading media portal, the singer had met AR Rahman at the time when the former was exploring the music scenario of the Indian film industry. AR Rahman had appreciated his voice and suggested that he should continue to work on his voice for a few more years before entering the music industry.

Read Also | 'Sweet Magnolia' Cast's Net Worth Is Proof That They Can Juggle Things In Real Life Too

Early Career of Jubin Nautiyal

Jubin made his debut in the Indian Music Industry with the hit song Ek Mulakaat from the film Sonali Cable. He went on to sing Meherbaani, Zindagi, Bandeyaa and several more. Soon he became a popular name in the industry and was much sought after.

According to a media portal, Jubin Nautiyal is often considered superior to singers like Atif Aslam and Arijit Singh due to similar voices. In a short span of time, Jubin established himself as a lead singer in the Bollywood industry. In the year 2020, he was a part of music teams for movies like Street Dancer 3D and Happy Hardy and Heer.

Awards received by the singer

He has won the Mirchi Music Awards for Upcoming Male Vocalist of The Year for film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Read Also | From Ronit Roy To Mona Singh, Know The Net Worth Of 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' Cast

Read Also | 'Snowpiercer': From Jennifer Connelly To Rowan, Know The Dystopian Show's Cast's Net Worth

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Jubin Nautiyal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.